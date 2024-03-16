VIDEO: Pune Metro Launches Emergency Medical Room At Civil Court Station |

Pune Metro, in collaboration with Sancheti Hospital, inaugurated an emergency medical room at the Civil Court station on Friday, aimed at providing first aid to all passengers.

The facility will be staffed with medical practitioners, paramedical staff, and stocked with essential medicines. In case of emergencies, duty doctors will be available to offer advice or recommend further treatment.

Emergency Medical Room Opened for Commuters at Civil Court Metro Station



Pune Metro inaugurated an emergency medical room at Civil Court in association with Sancheti Hospital on 15th March 2024. The medical room will provide first aid to all its passengers. It will have medical… pic.twitter.com/208NezbzXI — Pune Metro Rail (@metrorailpune) March 16, 2024

The inauguration ceremony saw the presence of Maha Metro Managing Director Shravan Hardikar and Sancheti Hospital Chairman Dr Parag Sancheti.

Expressing his views, Hardikar highlighted the significance of the partnership with Sancheti Hospital, emphasising the utility of the facility for commuters, particularly those using the Civil Court station for interchanging between metro lines.

Dr Sancheti echoed this sentiment, expressing pleasure in collaborating with Maha Metro to provide medical services to commuters. He emphasised the growing importance of the metro in Pune city and the expected increase in passenger footfall in the coming years. Dr Sancheti assured that patients receiving first aid at the medical room will be transported to Sancheti Hospital for further treatment if necessary, ensuring comprehensive care for commuters in need.