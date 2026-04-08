VIDEO: PNG Pipeline Explosion In Pimpri-Chinchwad Injures Motorcyclist, Sparks Panic | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A major explosion in a Piped Natural Gas (PNG) pipeline in the Mohan Nagar area of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Wednesday afternoon left one motorcyclist injured and triggered panic among residents. The blast occurred around 1pm and sent stones and soil flying into the air.

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According to eyewitnesses, the explosion was loud and sudden. People in the area ran for safety as debris scattered across the road. A motorcyclist passing by at the time was hit by flying stones and suffered injuries. Locals said his injuries were minor, and a bigger tragedy was avoided.

The incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. Visuals showed the force of the blast and the extent of the debris thrown out from the pipeline.

Residents have raised serious concerns over safety and possible negligence in the pipeline work. They questioned the quality of installation and demanded accountability.

Former corporators Maruti Bhapkar and Ganesh Langote, along with other locals, said the situation could have turned fatal and asked who would be responsible if lives were lost.

Many residents alleged technical faults or lapses during the pipeline laying process. They have demanded an immediate high-level inquiry into the incident and strict action against those found responsible.

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As of now, there has been no official statement from Mahanagar Gas Limited (MNGL) on the cause of the explosion. Authorities are expected to begin an investigation to determine what led to the blast.