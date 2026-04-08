Pune Woman Paralysed After Water Slide Accident In Shirur's Morachi Chincholi

Pune Woman Paralysed After Water Slide Accident In Shirur | File Pic (Representational Image)

Pune: A 37-year-old woman was left permanently paralysed after a serious accident at a water park in Morachi Chincholi in Shirur tehsil of Pune district.

The incident took place at the Jai Malhar Agri-Tourism Centre and has raised major concerns over safety measures at such tourist facilities.

The victim, Ashwini Sandeep Napte, had visited the park with her family. While using a water slide, she reportedly hit the bottom of the pool with force as the water level was too low. She lost consciousness immediately after the impact.

Doctors later found that four of her spinal vertebrae were fractured. She has been paralysed below the waist and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Family members said there were no basic emergency facilities at the park. There was no ambulance or immediate medical help available. Relatives had to arrange a private ambulance, which delayed her treatment and worsened her condition.

Police Case Registered

Following a complaint filed by Kiran Napte, a case has been registered at Shirur Police Station (under the Pune Rural Police Force) against the owner and manager of the tourism centre. Police have started an investigation.

The incident has triggered anger among locals and visitors. Many have demanded strict action against unsafe water parks. With the summer season bringing large crowds to such places, concerns are growing about visitor safety and the lack of proper regulation.

Officials are now being urged to carry out strict inspections and ensure that all tourist facilities follow safety norms to prevent such incidents in the future.