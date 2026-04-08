Pune: Pawar Public School Clerk Accused Of Diverting ₹37 Lakh To Wife's Account | Representative Image

A major financial fraud has come to light at Nanded City Public School, run by Vidya Pratishthan, a reputed institution associated with veteran leader Sharad Pawar. A clerk employed at the school allegedly siphoned off ₹36.99 lakh by creating fake financial records and transferring the amount to his wife’s bank account through internet banking.

The complaint was lodged by the school principal, Vandana Sachin Joshi (55), a resident of Ambegaon Budruk, at Nanded City Police Station. Based on her complaint, police have registered a case against Rajendra Anpat and his wife, Ashwini Anpat alias Ashwini Tarte, residents of Kolhewadi.

According to police officials, the fraud took place between November 5, 2024, and June 3, 2025, at Pawar Public School in Nanded City. Rajendra Anpat, who was working as a clerk, allegedly transferred funds from the institution’s account to his wife’s account without authorisation. He reportedly manipulated official records to conceal the transactions, thereby breaching the trust of the institution.

The fraud was uncovered during an internal audit, following which the matter was reported to the police.

Vidya Pratishthan, the parent body of the school, was founded by Sharad Pawar, with Yugendra Srinivas Pawar serving as treasurer and Member of Parliament Supriya Sule acting as the managing trustee.

Senior Police Inspector Atul Bhose said that a case of cheating has been registered and Rajendra Anpat has been summoned for questioning. Furthermore, the matter is under investigation; accordingly, action will be taken.