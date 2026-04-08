Pune RTO Surpasses Revenue Target, Collects ₹1,922 Crore In 2025-26 | File Photo

The Regional Transport Office (RTO), Pune, has exceeded its revenue collection target for the financial year 2025–26.



According to the official information, the state government had set a target of ₹1,895.17 crore towards motor vehicle tax and related fees. The Pune RTO successfully collected ₹1,922.12 crore, achieving 101.42 per cent of the assigned target.



Strict enforcement by road safety squads also contributed significantly to the revenue. A total of 61,509 vehicles were found violating rules during inspections, leading to the issuance of e-challans and the collection of ₹25.68 crore.





In terms of licensing, the office issued 1,86,824 driving licences during the year, along with 51,584 international driving permits.



Recovery of pending dues remained another focus area. The department collected ₹32.23 crore in arrears of motor vehicle tax and ₹9.80 crore under pending environmental tax.



Additionally, ₹1.06 crore in revenue was generated through the e-auction of 193 vehicles.

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The RTO also made progress in compliance initiatives, with 11,18,844 vehicles fitted with High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) within its jurisdiction.



Vehicle registrations remained robust during the year, with a total of 3,45,543 new vehicles registered. The office also earned ₹73.76 crore through the reservation of 56,172 fancy (choice) numbers.