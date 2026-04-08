Pune Grand Tour 2027 Announced, Race To Begin On Republic Day | Anand Chaini

Pune: The second season of the international cycling event, Pune Grand Tour – 2027 (PGT 2027), has been announced by officials on Wednesday. The event will be held across the Pune district from 26th January to 31st January 2027.

Officials said that the event will begin on Republic Day and end on a Sunday. Officials also mentioned the opening and closing stages are planned on holidays to avoid inconvenience to citizens.

Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi shared this information during a review meeting held at the Pune District Collector’s office. The meeting focused on route planning, traffic control, and safety arrangements.

The first stage will start from the International Convention Centre in Mulshi Authority and end at the Hinjawadi IT Park. The route will showcase both the IT hub and the scenic Mulshi region.

Other stages will pass through Baramati, Saswad, Junnar, Rajgurunagar, Alandi, Lonavala, Khandala, and Pimpri-Chinchwad before concluding at Balgandharva Rangmandir on Jangali Maharaj Road (JM Road) in Pune city.

Officials said the event will highlight the district’s history, culture, and natural beauty. Areas like Sinhagad, Saswad, Junnar, and the Lonavala-Khandala ghats will be key attractions during the race.

The administration has started preparations for traffic management, security, medical support, and volunteer coordination. Steps are being taken to prevent congestion and ensure smooth movement during the event.

Authorities said the previous edition helped put Pune on the global cycling map. They aim to make the 2027 event bigger and better. Officials also expect the event to boost tourism, sports, and the local economy.

PGT 2026 Success

The Pune Grand Tour 2026 was India’s first professional multi-stage road cycling race. It was held from 19th January to 23rd January 2026 across the Pune district. It was part of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Asia Tour and featured over 170 cyclists from around 35 countries. The race covered nearly 437 kilometres in five stages.

The route included city roads as well as hilly terrain in the Sahyadri range. New Zealand cyclist Luke Mudgway won the inaugural edition. The event helped promote cycling, tourism, and infrastructure development but also led to temporary traffic disruptions across the city.

The PGT 2026 was a success, making its next edition inevitable for many as soon as the first one concluded.