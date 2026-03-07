Traffic Relief For Pune? Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Unveils ₹1.10 Lakh Crore Mega Road Plan Across The District

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari | File Image

Pune: In a major move to reduce increasing traffic congestion and pollution in the city, a decision has been taken to accelerate highway and infrastructure projects in the Pune region. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, announced various projects worth Rs 1.10 lakh crore on Friday.

Minister Gadkari informed that the Pune to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Highway will be constructed in three phases. The first phase, which consists of a 54-km elevated highway from Pune to Shirur, is expected to be inaugurated within a month.

The announcement came during a review meeting attended by officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Maha-Metro, the Pune District Collector’s Office, the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC), and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Gadkari emphasised that these projects are being implemented urgently, as Pune’s traffic situation has become critical.

The Pune to Shirur Elevated Highway will be a 53.4 km stretch and will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 7,515 crore. It features a unique three-tier design: a ground-level road, a six-lane elevated highway above it, and a Metro line at the topmost level.

A 192.5-km expressway will be constructed for Rs 15,000 crore, reducing travel time between Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to just 2 hours and 15 minutes.

Nitin Gadkari also announced that to decongest the Pune-Solapur road, a 31.5 km elevated stretch will be built at a cost of Rs 5,586 crore. A 54 km stretch on NH-548D (Talegaon-Chakan-Shikrapur Route) will be developed for approximately Rs 4,000 crore. He said it is vital for smoothing traffic in the industrial belt.

Four Major Highway Projects

1) Pune–Shirur Elevated Highway

- Distance: 53.4 km

- Estimated Cost: Rs 7,515 Crore

2) Shirur–Sambhajinagar Greenfield Expressway

- Distance: 192.5 km

- Estimated Cost: Rs 15,000 Crore

3) Hadapsar–Yavat Elevated Route

- Distance: 31.5 km

- Estimated Cost: Rs 5,586 Crore

4) Talegaon–Chakan–Shikrapur Development

- Distance: 54 km

- Estimated Cost: ~Rs 4,000 Crore

Other Key Decisions

- Nashik Phata to Khed: Work on the Pune-Nashik highway project (approx. Rs 7,808 crore) will start soon, with 90% of land acquisition already complete.

- Mumbai-Pune Connectivity: A new greenfield route parallel to the Mumbai-Pune Expressway is proposed, potentially reducing travel time to 90 minutes in the future.

- Lonavala Missing Link: The tunnel project in the Lonavala area is expected to be completed by May 2026 for the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

Palkhi Marg in Final Stages

The Alandi to Pandharpur Palkhi Marg is nearing completion, with over 50% of the work in Dive Ghat finished. Gadkari mentioned that plans are underway for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the route following an inspection. The work is likely to be completed by the end of May.