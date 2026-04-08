Pune Police To Invoke MCOCA Against Drug Peddlers, Announce Zero-Tolerance Drive | Sourced

Pune: In a strong move against the narcotics trade, Pune Police has announced strict action against drug peddlers, including invoking the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act where required, as part of a zero-tolerance anti-drug campaign.

Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said the department is committed to making Pune a drug-free city and will take the toughest possible action against those involved in drug trafficking and organised networks. He warned that no leniency will be shown and offenders could face stringent legal action under MCOCA.

He also stated that action will be taken against illegal stalls and outlets operating near educational institutions, especially those violating the 100-metre restriction on tobacco-related sales. Authorities have been directed to act firmly against such violations.

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The campaign also focuses on public participation. Under the ‘No Drugs Volunteer’ initiative, citizens and students will be encouraged to spread awareness, report suspicious activities, and support efforts to curb substance abuse in the city.

Abeda Inamdar said tackling substance abuse among youth requires urgent and collective action. She stressed that society must come together to protect young people and build a safer environment.

During the programme, the Police Commissioner also appreciated the contribution of Rahul Dambale and acknowledged the support of various organisations, including Padmapani Foundation and Awami Mahaz, in strengthening the campaign.

Senior police officials, including Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma, were also present during the announcement.

Officials said the campaign marks the beginning of a wider city-level movement aimed at protecting youth, increasing public vigilance, and eliminating drug abuse through strict enforcement and community support.