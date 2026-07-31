VIDEO: PMRDA Removes 8 Illegal Hoardings In Hinjawadi

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Pune: The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has intensified its drive against illegal hoardings in Hinjawadi, removing eight unauthorised advertisement structures from the Laxmi Chowk area over the past two days.

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According to PMRDA officials, the illegal hoardings had been erected without permission on Survey Nos. 262 and 263 in Hinjawadi, Mulshi taluka. Following notices and warnings issued by the authority, the owners voluntarily dismantled six of the eight hoardings. The remaining two structures were demolished by PMRDA's Encroachment and Illegal Construction Removal Department.

The demolition drive was carried out on July 30 and 31 as part of the authority's ongoing campaign against unauthorised hoardings, which officials said pose safety risks and contribute to visual clutter in urban areas.

During the operation, a crane deployed to remove one of the large hoardings toppled over. However, no injuries or property damage were reported.

Joint Commissioner Himmat Kharade said the authority would continue taking strict action against unauthorised hoardings and advertisement structures across the PMRDA jurisdiction to ensure public safety and maintain urban planning norms.

The action was carried out on the directions of PMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Abhijit Chaudhari and under the guidance of Additional Metropolitan Commissioner K Manjulakshmi. The special enforcement team was led by Joint Commissioner Himmat Kharade and included Tehsildars Asha Holkar and Ravindra Ranjane, Vigilance Department Police Inspector Pawan Patil, along with other PMRDA officials and staff.