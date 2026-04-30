VIDEO: Plastic Factory Gutted In Massive Fire In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Shendra MIDC; Smoke Seen From 15 KM | Sourced

A plastic manufacturing company, Tirupati Enterprises, was gutted in a fire at Gokulwadi, Plot No 162, D-Sector in Shendra MIDC on Wednesday morning. The fire broke out due to a short circuit, and the blaze was so severe that flames and thick black smoke were visible from a distance of around 15km. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident, but raw material worth crores was gutted in the fire.

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According to the information received, a huge quantity of raw material for manufacturing plastic granules was stored in a compound in front of the factory. A short circuit occurred in a nearby transformer around 6am, and the raw material caught fire. The blaze intensified within a few minutes.

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On receiving the information, fire brigade station officer Vikas Mane, along with Vikas Patil, Raju Tadvi, Tejas Khatne, Vikas Suryawanshi, Jalinder Nemane, Tukaram Munde, Vikas Sukunde, Ganesh Ugale, and others rushed to the spot and began firefighting operations. Around 5-6 fire tenders, with the help of 10 water tankers, were deployed to control the fire. Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control after nearly six hours of strenuous efforts.

Reportedly, the affected unit had no disaster management measures in place for fire emergencies. Moreover, two electricity transformers were located near the entrance. Workers and residents have demanded that fire audits of such companies be conducted and that strict safety measures be enforced.

As the fire broke out in Shendra MIDC’s Gokulwadi area, which is close to a residential locality, the issue of safety has once again come to the fore. Several companies are located near the residential area in Gokulwadi.

Additionally, several companies have rented spaces for storing raw material in residential areas of Shendra, Kumbhephal, Ladgaon, Karmad, Nathnagar, and nearby villages. Locals fear that such incidents may occur in these areas in the future.