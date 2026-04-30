Pune: PMC Extends CFC Hours To Ease Property Tax Payments Before May 31 Deadline | Sourced

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced extended working hours at its Civic Facilitation Centres (CFCs) to manage the expected surge in property tax payments before the concession deadline of May 31, 2026.

According to the PMC’s Taxation and Tax Collection Department, citizens can avail a rebate of 5 to 10 per cent on property tax for the financial year 2026-27 if payments are made within the stipulated period. As the deadline approaches, a significant increase in footfall is anticipated at payment centres.

To accommodate this, all CFCs across regional and liaison offices will remain operational from May 2 to May 31. The centres will function from 9am to 5pm on weekdays and Saturdays, and from 9am to 2pm on Sundays and public holidays.

Civic officials have also urged property owners who have not yet received their tax bills to visit the nearest ward or liaison office to obtain the necessary documents and complete the payment process.

In addition to offline facilities, citizens can pay their property tax online through the official PMC portal.

Deputy Commissioner and Head of the Taxation and Tax Collection Department, Ravi Pawar, has appealed to residents to pay their dues within the deadline to avoid last-minute inconvenience and to take advantage of the available concession.