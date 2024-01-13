Video & Photos: Fire Breaks Out In Pune's Market Yard Slum; Quick Response Prevents Escalation | Sourced

A fire broke out in a slum located at Market Yard, Ambedkar Nagar, Street No. 11 on Saturday.

In a prompt response, the Pune Fire Brigade dispatched six fire trucks and four water tankers to the scene to combat the flames and bring the situation under control.

The coordinated efforts of the firefighters were effective in extinguishing the fire, preventing its further escalation.

Preliminary reports indicate that the fire originated from the explosion of a gas cylinder, leading to a blaze that engulfed several houses in the slum area.