VIDEO: PETA India Brings AI-Powered Robot Calf To Pune's FC Road To Urge Shoppers To Go Leather-Free | Sourced

Ahead of Mother’s Day, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals India (PETA India) brought its AI-powered robot calf, Jeev, to Fergusson College Road in Pune on Friday to engage leather-clad shoppers with the question, “Are you wearing my mother?”

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The realistic-looking robot calf, which featured a state-of-the-art 3D-printed head, highlighted how mother cows, buffaloes and calves suffer for leather. The robot broke into a celebratory dance whenever someone proclaimed they were wearing shoes, clothing or accessories that were animal-free.

“Every leather handbag, jacket and pair of shoes is the skin taken from a thinking, feeling being who suffered a terrifying and violent death,” said PETA India Lead, Campaigns and Creative Projects, Utkarsh Garg.

“PETA India urges shoppers to honour all mothers, including cows, by choosing vegan materials widely available today,” he added.

In a press release, PETA India stated, “When their milk production wanes, cows and buffaloes are often crammed into vehicles in such large numbers, and they are stripped for leather. Those who survive the gruelling journey are sent to the slaughterhouse. Male calves are often slaughtered or left to starve and are used for leather since they cannot produce milk. Leather production destroys the planet, as turning animals’ skin into leather uses harsh chemicals like chromium, which poison waterways and are toxic to human tannery workers.”

“Vegan leather and other animal-friendly options are available nationwide in nearly all major clothing and shoe shops. The global ‘PETA-Approved Vegan’ certification authenticates clothing, handbags, shoes, accessories, furniture and home decor items made from vegan materials. Over 1,000 companies worldwide are using the ‘PETA-Approved Vegan’ logo to enable socially conscious consumers in India and elsewhere to identify vegan products at a glance while shopping,” the release added.