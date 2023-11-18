 VIDEO: Namdev Jadhav's Face Blackened By Sharad Pawar Supporters In Pune
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVIDEO: Namdev Jadhav's Face Blackened By Sharad Pawar Supporters In Pune

VIDEO: Namdev Jadhav's Face Blackened By Sharad Pawar Supporters In Pune

Holding NCP MLA Rohit Pawar accountable for the incident, Jadhav said he intends to lodge a formal complaint at the Vishrambaug Police Station

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 18, 2023, 06:11 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Namdev Jadhav's Face Blackened By Sharad Pawar Supporters In Pune | Video Screengrab

Namdev Jadhav, a vocal critic of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar regarding the Maratha reservation issue, found himself amidst controversy in Pune. While addressing the media near the Patrakar Sangh, Pawar's supporters reportedly blackened his face.

Jadhav was en route to the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute for a programme centered around the upcoming Shiv Jayanti celebrations in Singapore. Despite the Deccan Police denying permission for the event due to prior threats from leaders of the Sharad Pawar faction to blacken his face, Jadhav proceeded.

Holding NCP MLA Rohit Pawar accountable for the incident, Jadhav said he intends to lodge a formal complaint at the Vishrambaug Police Station.

Read Also
Attention! Parts Of Pune To Experience Water Supply Disruption On November 21
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Namdev Jadhav's Face Blackened By Sharad Pawar Supporters In Pune

VIDEO: Namdev Jadhav's Face Blackened By Sharad Pawar Supporters In Pune

PHOTOS: Chill Doesn't Stop Pune's Morning Fitness Enthusiasts

PHOTOS: Chill Doesn't Stop Pune's Morning Fitness Enthusiasts

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Union Minister Dr Bhagwat Karad Urges Maximum Utilisation Of Ayushman...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Union Minister Dr Bhagwat Karad Urges Maximum Utilisation Of Ayushman...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Cracks Down On Encroachments Near Rajeev Gandhi Stadium

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Cracks Down On Encroachments Near Rajeev Gandhi Stadium

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Speeding Car Claims Man's Life, Driver Flees Scene

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Speeding Car Claims Man's Life, Driver Flees Scene