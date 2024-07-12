VIDEO: Murlidhar Mohol Inspects Preparations At Pune Airport’s New Terminal Ahead Of Opening | X/@mohol_murlidhar

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol inspected the preparations at Pune Airport’s new terminal building on Friday ahead of its opening.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mohol wrote, "Inspected the preparations at Pune Int'l Airport’s new terminal building with Airport Director Santosh Dhoke & other officials. After completing all technicalities, the terminal is all set to be functional from this Sunday, 1pm onwards."

"Well-equipped with cutting-edge technologies & advanced facilities, the terminal also offers a Puneri experience through creative aesthetics showcasing Pune’s rich cultural heritage. Designed to accommodate future city developments, the terminal has a capacity to serve 90 lakh passengers annually," he added.

The first flight to depart from the new terminal will be Air India flight AI–858 (Pune–Delhi), with Mohol personally felicitating the first passenger by presenting him/her with their boarding pass.

Costing ₹423 crore and spanning 51,595 square metres, the new terminal was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March this year. However, its operational launch was delayed due to insufficient CISF personnel. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has now approved an additional 222 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel to facilitate the commencement of operations.