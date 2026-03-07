VIDEO: Massive Fire In Pune's Mohammadwadi; Godown, 4 Huts, 4 Vehicles Destroyed | Video Screengrab

A massive fire broke out in a godown in Pune's Mohammadwadi area in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials, the fire broke out at around 4:30 am near Krishnanagar Crematorium in Mohammadwadi.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The godown and four neighbouring huts were gutted in the fire, officials said, adding that household items and four two-wheelers were damaged.

They said a major danger was averted because two gas cylinders were removed in time; otherwise, the fire could have escalated.

"The Pune Municipal Corporation fire brigade immediately reached the spot and brought the fire under control. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident," they added.

Last week, a major fire broke out in heaps of garbage dumped on the Mula-Mutha riverbed in Loni Kalbhor. This led to five students from MIT being hospitalised with breathing issues. The incident also forced the campus to declare a holiday.

The fire, which began on February 26, continued to smoulder for nearly four days, releasing dense toxic smoke across the surrounding area.

In response, students and staff members of the university staged a protest on March 4, demanding an immediate halt to the illegal dumping of untreated waste into the Mula–Mutha riverbed.