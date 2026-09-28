VIDEO: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Scrap Market In Latur, 5 Shops Gutted | Video Screengrab

Latur: A massive fire broke out at a scrap market in Latur city on Monday afternoon, triggering panic in the area and sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky.

The fire broke out at around 2pm at the scrap market, where around 20 shops are located in a row. Four to five shops of various kinds were engulfed in flames, officials said. The blaze quickly assumed serious proportions.

“As soon as we received information about the fire, a firefighting team was sent to the spot. The exact cause of the fire was not immediately known,” Fire Brigade Officer Ganesh Choudhary told reporters.

Fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident and launched efforts to bring the blaze under control.

The fire caused panic among people in the vicinity, with residents gathering near the site as firefighters battled the flames.

The extent of damage caused by the fire was not immediately known. Officials will assess the losses after the blaze is brought under control, they said.