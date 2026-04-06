VIDEO: Massive Cylinder Blast At Kidzee School In Pune's Wagholi; Activist Says 'Had Warned Them In 2024' | Sourced

A massive cylinder blast occurred on Sunday at Kidzee School in Pune’s Wagholi area. Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident as the school was closed.

According to fire brigade officials, the incident was reported at 6:15 pm. Upon receiving the information, a team from the Wagholi fire station reached the spot with a fire tender to control the blaze.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

They found two gas cylinders inside the school premises. One of them had blasted due to the fire, while the second was safely removed.

Later, two more fire tenders from the Khadki fire station were called in to assist in the operation. After a joint operation by both teams, the fire was brought under control.

Read Also Pune: Three Youth Seriously Injured In Early Morning Crash Near Airport Road

Meanwhile, civic activist Ravi Kumar took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a video of the incident. He added that he had warned the school administration in 2024 that such an incident might occur if they did not take precautions.

He wrote, "My wife and I visited this #Kidzee in #Wagholi earlier in 2024 and had explicitly warned them to remove the gas cylinder. And now, see what has happened today. A massive blast."

"Thankfully, this incident happened on a weekend; I sincerely hope no children were harmed. But situations like this make it feel like we’re living in a war zone. Public safety is being compromised, and everyone is at risk," he added.

"Similarly, I’ve been repeatedly reporting the use of cylinders by illegal hawkers, but the @PMCPune authorities in Viman Nagar have been unwilling to act," Kumar further added.