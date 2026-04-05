Pune: Three Youth Seriously Injured In Early Morning Crash Near Airport Road | Sourced

Pune: Three young men were seriously injured in a road accident that took place in the early hours of April 4, 2026, near Airport Road in Tingre Nagar. The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on Road No. 7, a stretch that is usually quiet at that time of the day.

According to initial reports, the impact of the collision was very strong. The vehicle involved was badly damaged. All three youths suffered major injuries due to the severity of the crash. People nearby and passers-by quickly noticed the accident and informed emergency services.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for urgent treatment. Their condition is said to be serious, and they are receiving medical care and are hoping for a quick recovery.

The accident has raised concerns about road safety during late-night and early-morning hours in areas like these. At such times, roads are less crowded, and vehicles often move at high speed. Low visibility and driver fatigue may also increase the risk of accidents.

The cause of the accident is yet to be figured out, and officials are expected to investigate the exact cause of the crash. They will look into factors such as overspeeding, road conditions, and possible negligence.