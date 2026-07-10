VIDEO: Man Sprays Itching Powder On Warkari, Steals ₹5,000 During Palkhi Procession In Pune; Woman's Mobile Also Stolen | Video Screengrab

Several Warkaris participating in the ongoing Palkhi procession in Pune allegedly fell victim to thefts in the Bhawani Peth area, with cash and mobile phones reported stolen during the gathering.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

One of the victims, Kisan Kale, broke down while narrating his ordeal. According to him, an unidentified person allegedly sprinkled itching powder on his body while he was taking a bath. As he struggled with the irritation, the accused offered to help and allegedly stole ₹5,000 before fleeing.

In another incident, Rukmini Bobade said her mobile phone and cash were stolen while she was bathing in the same area.

The incidents have raised concerns over the safety of devotees attending the annual Palkhi procession, which attracts lakhs of Warkaris from across Maharashtra. The large gathering has also provided an opportunity for thieves to target pilgrims carrying cash and valuables.

Read Also Pune: FDA Seals Kondhwa Irani Tea Café After Surprise Inspection Finds Expired Food

Police are expected to examine the complaints and identify the culprits. Devotees have been advised to remain alert and avoid leaving their belongings unattended during the procession.