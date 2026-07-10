Pune VIDEO: Warkaris Allege ₹20 Charge At PMC Toilets Despite Free Service | Video Screengrab

Pune: Even as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has claimed that toilet facilities have been made available free of cost for Warkaris during the Ashadhi Wari Palkhi procession, allegations have surfaced that devotees are being charged to use a public toilet in the city.

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A video that has gone viral on social media purportedly shows Warkaris being asked to pay ₹20 each to use a PMC-operated public toilet located opposite Sonawane Hospital in Ganj Peth. The alleged collection of money by the contractor managing the facility has sparked resentment among the devotees, who expected the service to be free during the annual pilgrimage.

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Several Warkaris claimed that the person managing the toilet was demanding ₹20 per person for its use, despite the civic body's announcement that toilet facilities for pilgrims would be provided free of charge.

Reacting to the incident, former Pune Mayor and Congress city president Prashant Jagtap demanded immediate action against the contractor. Jagtap said the PMC should ensure that no Warkari is charged for using public toilets until the Palkhi concludes its Pune halt on Friday evening.

The incident has raised questions over the implementation of the PMC's arrangements for the lakhs of Warkaris visiting Pune for the Ashadhi Wari procession. Civic authorities had not issued an official response to the allegations till the time of publication.