Pune: FDA Seals Kondhwa Irani Tea Café After Surprise Inspection Finds Expired Food | AI

Pune: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has sealed an Irani Tea Café in Pune's Kondhwa area after officials allegedly found expired food products during an inspection carried out following a complaint by a local social activist.

The inspection was conducted after Pune-based activist Nikhil Bhalerao alerted the FDA, claiming that the café was storing and serving food items that had crossed their expiry dates. Acting on the complaint, the food safety department carried out a surprise visit to the establishment.

During the inspection, FDA officials reportedly recovered several expired food products and observed multiple violations of food safety regulations. The expired stock was confiscated, and the café was directed to cease operations immediately. The premises have been sealed, and further legal action is being initiated under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act.

Speaking on the action, Bhalerao appreciated the FDA for responding swiftly to the complaint. He said the incident demonstrates how timely reporting by citizens can help authorities prevent potential risks to public health.

The FDA reiterated that food business operators are legally responsible for ensuring that the food served to customers is fresh, safe, and meets all prescribed food safety standards. The department also stated that similar inspections will continue across Pune, and strict action will be taken against establishments found violating the law.

The incident has once again raised concerns over food safety practices in eateries and highlighted the need for regular inspections and strict adherence to hygiene and quality standards.