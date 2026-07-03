VIDEO: Major Landslide Hits Varandha Ghat In Pune's Bhor Taluka; Traffic Temporarily Suspended | Sourced

Vehicular movement through Varandha Ghat in Pune district's Bhor taluka has been temporarily suspended after a major landslide occurred in the Shirgaon area on Friday morning.

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According to officials, a large portion of the hillside collapsed onto the roadway, completely blocking traffic in the ghat section. Upon receiving information about the incident, the concerned authorities and emergency teams rushed to the spot to assess the situation and initiate restoration work.

The administration has stated that debris clearance operations will begin immediately. The road will be reopened to traffic only after the fallen rocks and soil are removed, and the route is declared safe for commuters.

In the meantime, motorists have been urged to avoid Varandha Ghat and use alternative routes. Authorities have also appealed to the public to cooperate with the administration and follow all official advisories until traffic is restored.

Officials are closely monitoring the situation, and further updates will be issued as the clearance work progresses.

With the monsoon intensifying across the region, the risk of landslides and falling rocks has increased significantly in hilly areas. The administration has advised travellers and tourists to avoid stopping at vulnerable locations, refrain from taking selfies near cliffs or unstable slopes, and strictly adhere to safety instructions while travelling through ghat sections.