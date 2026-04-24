VIDEO: Liquor-Laden Creta Overturns On Nashik-Mumbai Highway Flyover | Video Screengrab

A horrific accident occurred around 6:30am on Friday on the flyover situated in front of Hotel Express Inn on the Nashik-Mumbai Highway.

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A speeding Hyundai Creta overturned on the bridge after one of its tyres reportedly burst or due to the driver losing control. Notably, the discovery of a large stash of liquor inside the wrecked vehicle created a sensation in the area.

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According to the information received, the accident took place when the white Creta was travelling towards Nashik. While crossing the flyover, the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into the bridge’s central divider and overturned. The impact was so severe that the vehicle was extensively damaged.



When local residents rushed to help immediately after the accident, they found a large quantity of foreign-made liquor bottles inside the vehicle. The force of the collision shattered many of the bottles, leaving the flyover awash with spilt liquor.



Questions are now being raised about the source of the large liquor stash found in the wrecked vehicle and its intended destination.