VIDEO: Leopard Mauls Calf in Pune District; Shocking Visuals Captured on CCTV Footage |

A day before a woman was killed by a leopard in Junnar, another attack had occurred wherein a calf was killed by a leopard, and the incident was caught on CCTV, raising concerns among local residents in Pune district. This incident took place on Tuesday (October 8) in the middle of the night at a settlement in Kolwadi in Haveli Tehsil.

A leopard attacked a calf that was tied in a paddock outside a house, killing it on the spot. The leopard then dragged the calf to a nearby sugarcane field. This incident was captured on CCTV, further alarming the community as leopard footprints are frequently found in the Manjari Kolwadi area.

Residents report rise in leopard activity

Residents have reported an increase in leopard activity in Kolwadi and the Manjari area over the past few days. This surge in sightings has created an atmosphere of fear among local citizens and farmers. Just fifteen days prior, two goats were attacked and killed by a leopard. Additionally, eight days ago, a leopard was spotted near a cowshed, but it was unable to hunt due to the barn being closed.

Farmers, including Dattatray Jore, Sanjay Gaikwad, and Ananda Murkute, expressed their concerns about the growing number of leopards in the area, making it dangerous for them to tend to their crops. Despite repeated notifications to the Forest Department, residents say no concrete actions have been taken to address the issue.

The villagers are now questioning who would be responsible if a leopard were to attack a human, and many are demanding the installation of a cage to capture the leopard.

In response to the growing concerns, a team from the Forest Department was dispatched to monitor the leopard's movements. Suresh Varakh, Range Forest Officer, advised that when working in the fields, residents should go out in pairs rather than alone and remain vigilant. He noted that while the process to install a cage may take time, the department is committed to addressing the situation.

On October 9, a 40-year-old woman, Sujata Ravindra Dere, was killed in a leopard attack in Pimpri Pendhar village, Junnar taluka, Pune district, early in the morning.