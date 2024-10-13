Pune: Dhangars Hold 'Dhol Bajao' Protest, Demand ST Quota |

The Sakal Dhangar Samaj organized a 'dhol bajao' protest in Pune on Sunday, demanding that the government immediately implement the Scheduled Tribe (ST) reservation for the Dhangar Samaj in the upcoming cabinet meeting. After paying respects to the statue of Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar near Sarasbaug, members of the Dhangar samaj demanded the implementation of ST reservation. If the long-pending decision is not made, the Dhangar Samaj, known for its assertive nature, will not hesitate to withdrawn support of Mahayuti government, warned coordinator Adv Vijay Gofane.

Hundreds of Dhangar protesters from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad participated in the protest. Adv Vijay Gophane, Somnath Devkate, Aniket Kavane, DB Naik, Madhusudan Barkade, Yogesh Kharat, Mahadev Waghmode, Vishnudas Gawde, Sunanda Gadade, Pintu Kokare, Bharat Gurav, Dr Sudhakar Nhalde, Khandu Tambade, and other members of the Dhangar community were present.

Adv Vijay Gophane said, "The Constitution has granted reservation to Dhangars under the ST category, but the state government has not implemented it. The Dhangar Samaj has been deceived many times. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is a leader who keeps his word, so we have high expectations. Therefore, the government must decide on this issue in tomorrow's cabinet meeting, and the Chief Minister must fulfill the promise made to the Dhangar community. If that happens, the two crore-strong Dhangar community will stand behind them in the upcoming elections."

Read Also Pune Goes Up in Smoke: Garbage Burning Leaves Residents Gasping

"If the Mahayuti government fails to make this decision before implementing the model code of conduct, the Dhangar Samaj will show its strength in the assembly elections. The Dhangar samaj will play a decisive role in 80 to 90 constituencies in the state, and in 70 to 80 constituencies, there are 50,000 to 60,000 Dhangar voters. The government must decide whether to secure the support of the Dhangar Samaj or face their anger. This decision rests with Chief Minister Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and the cabinet members," Gophane added.