VIDEO: Leopard Enters Poultry Farm In Nashik's Igatpuri, Escapes After Finding No Chickens | Video Screengrab

An incident in which a leopard entered a poultry farm occurred in the village of Samnere in Nashik district's Igatpuri taluka. The leopard, in search of prey, entered the poultry farm owned by Vishnu Ugale. However, as there were no chickens present in the facility, the animal was observed pacing aimlessly inside.

Upon realising the situation in the morning, Ugale immediately locked the poultry shed from the outside. However, before the Forest Department team could arrive, the leopard tore through the protective mesh and fled toward the forest. This incident has created an atmosphere of fear within the locality.

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Farmers and poultry owners in Samnere village stated, "With the leopard venturing so close to the village, it has become dangerous to visit the fields or attend to poultry maintenance during the night." The villagers have demanded that the Forest Department immediately install a cage to capture the animal.

Forest Department officials stated, "We are currently monitoring the leopard's movements. A cage will be installed shortly." However, the villagers have yet to receive any tangible relief.

Over the past few months, incidents of leopard sightings and attacks have been on the rise in the Igatpuri taluka. An atmosphere of fear prevails among farmers in areas such as Mukne, Wadivarhe, Talogh and Dhargaon, as leopards are frequently observed roaming freely in these regions. Consequently, demands for the Forest Department to conduct regular patrols and install cages in these areas are gaining momentum.