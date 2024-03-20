VIDEO: Leopard Cubs Reunited With Mother By Forest Officials In Karad |

Two leopard cubs who were discovered in a sugarcane field during cutting activities in a village in Karad, located in Satara district were reunited with their mother, a forest official said on Wednesday.

Upon the discovery, farmer Vidya Niwasrao Mane promptly informed forester Sagar Kumbhar.

The cubs were found around 1pm on Monday while sugarcane cutting was underway in the farm. After examination by a veterinary officer, it was determined that one cub was a newborn, with its eyes yet to open. This led the forest department to surmise that a female leopard would likely be nearby. Consequently, a team of wildlife rescuers was called in, and they successfully reunited the leopard cub with its mother.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Forest officials facilitated the reunion

Forest officials decided to facilitate the reunion between the female leopard and her cub. By 6pm on Monday, both cubs were placed in a crate and securely monitored with cameras installed at the site. Later, at around 8pm, the female leopard arrived, taking one cub to a safe place separately. She returned at 8:30pm to retrieve the second cub.

Karad Range Forest Officer Tushar Navale, along with staff, coordinated the operation, with assistance from wildlife rescuers Ajay Mahadik, Ganesh Kale, Rohit Kulkarni, Rohit Pawar, Anil Koli, and Sachin Mohite.