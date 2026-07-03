VIDEO: Landslide Near Entrance Of Pune's Sinhagad Fort Forces Closure | Video Screengrab

Following continuous rainfall, a landslide occurred at the main entrance of Pune's historic Sinhagad Fort on Friday morning. This prompted the administration to temporarily close the fort to tourists and trekkers as a safety measure. Authorities said the closure was necessary due to the possibility of additional landslides following the persistent rain in the region.

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Meanwhile, vehicular movement through Varandha Ghat in Pune district's Bhor taluka has been temporarily suspended after a major landslide occurred in the Shirgaon area on Friday morning.

According to officials, a large portion of the hillside collapsed onto the roadway, completely blocking traffic in the ghat section. Upon receiving information about the incident, the concerned authorities and emergency teams rushed to the spot to assess the situation and initiate restoration work.

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The administration has stated that debris clearance operations will begin immediately. The road will be reopened to traffic only after the fallen rocks and soil are removed, and the route is declared safe for commuters.

In the meantime, motorists have been urged to avoid Varandha Ghat and use alternative routes. Authorities have also appealed to the public to cooperate with the administration and follow all official advisories until traffic is restored.