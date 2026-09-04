VIDEO: Hundreds Protest At Goodluck Chowk In Pune Against Activist Santosh Pandit’s Arrest

VIDEO: Hundreds Protest At Goodluck Chowk Against Activist Santosh Pandit’s Arrest | FPJ Photo

Pune: Hundreds of supporters of social media activist Santosh Pandit gathered at Goodluck Chowk on Friday, protesting against his arrest and demanding answers from the state government and Pune Police over the manner in which the action was carried out.

The protest, led by citizens and Pandit’s supporters, saw participants raising slogans against the government and carrying placards condemning his arrest. The demonstrators also expressed solidarity with anti-DJ activist Vidyanand Bapat, who was assaulted in Pune.

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Pandit was arrested by Pune Police in the early hours of Thursday from his residence in connection with complaints over allegedly objectionable and abusive videos involving Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil and a woman PMC corporator. Police have said the case was registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

Speaking at the protest, Prashant Jagtap, former Pune mayor and Congress city president, said, “In a democracy, everyone has the right to ask questions. We demand that the cases registered against Pandit be withdrawn and that he be released.”

Jagtap further alleged that attempts were being made to suppress the voices of citizens who question those in power. He said, “The Congress would not remain silent if people raising public issues were targeted.”

Avinash, who led the gathering at Goodluck Chowk, said, “The protesters are seeking accountability from both the government and the police over Pandit’s arrest. We also want to ask why Pandit was taken into custody during the night.” He also demanded that the authorities explain the circumstances and legal procedure followed in the case.

Omkar Kumar, another participant, said, “Criticism of public representatives and action against objectionable content must be dealt with through the law, while ensuring that citizens are not discouraged from raising civic concerns. We just want to know why he was taken into custody late at night.”

Shreya Joshi, a science student, also supported the demand for accountability, with protesters calling for Pandit’s release and opposing what they described as the suppression of voices questioning the administration.

Placards at the protest also condemned the “dictatorial” conduct of BJP leaders and Pandit’s arrest, while separately condemning the attack on Bapat.

Meanwhile, the police arrived and dispersed the crowd, reportedly as the protesters did not have permission to hold the demonstration.