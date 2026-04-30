VIDEO: Hundreds Of Flamingos Descend On Nandur Madhyameshwar In Nashik, Delight Birdwatchers | Sourced

Nashik: A breathtaking spectacle of nature is currently unfolding at the Nandur Madhyameshwar Bird Sanctuary, often referred to as the “Bharatpur of Maharashtra” and considered one of the state's prized natural treasures.

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Amid the scorching heat of April, when dryness typically dominates the landscape, hundreds of migratory flamingo birds arrived at the sanctuary after travelling thousands of miles. Their arrival has transformed the confluence of the Godavari and Kadwa rivers into a vibrant expanse of pink hues.

Usually seen during winter, the arrival of these migratory guests in late April has delighted bird lovers and wildlife enthusiasts alike.

On the afternoon of April 28, flocks of flamingos descended gracefully onto the reservoir, creating an unforgettable scene. The reflection of their long necks and pink feathers on the calm blue waters gave the impression of a living canvas painted by nature.

These birds, believed to have migrated from the Rann of Kutch and other distant regions, have found the shallow waters and abundant algae at Nandur Madhyameshwar highly suitable. Despite the intense summer conditions, the wetland continues to offer favourable water levels and food availability. When the flock takes flight together in rhythmic motion, the striking pink and black shades beneath their wings create a spectacular display across the sky.

“For bird watchers and photographers, this is a rare opportunity. The large-scale arrival of flamingos this year is the result of effective habitat management carried out within the sanctuary,” said Krishna Bhavar, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Wildlife, Nashik.

Despite the harsh summer conditions, the arrival of flamingos has further enhanced the serenity and beauty of the sanctuary. “This year, a large number of birds are being seen because ponds were created after removing invasive vegetation,” said Hemant Ubale, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Nandur Madhyameshwar.

Sharing his experience, Range Forest Officer Hiralal Chaudhary said, “Watching these flamingos emerging through the mist at dawn, or seeing their flocks glowing in the golden light of sunset, is a deeply spiritual and refreshing experience. Every nature lover should visit to witness these beautiful pink guests.”