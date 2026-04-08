VIDEO: ‘Hindu Jan Aakrosh Morcha’ Held In Pune; Heavy Police Bandobast Deployed |

A ‘Hindu Jan Aakrosh Morcha’ was carried out from Saswad to Kondhwa in Pune on Wednesday, prompting heightened security measures by the police.

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The march was organised after a recent incident reported from the Bopdev Ghat area, where a group of Muslim youths had allegedly offered namaz and organised an iftar gathering.

The incident later escalated into a dispute, following which some Hindutva activists reportedly assaulted the Muslim youths, alleging that they had thrown pieces of meat into a pond situated in the area. Following this, the police registered a case against unknown persons.

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Meanwhile, BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar and NCP MLA Sangram Jagtap participated in the rally, leading to a large turnout.

To maintain law and order, a heavy police force was deployed, particularly at key junctions such as Khadi Machine Chowk in Kondhwa. Barricades were erected and traffic diversions were implemented to regulate the movement of the rally.

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The police administration appealed to citizens to remain calm, avoid spreading or believing rumours, and cooperate with authorities to ensure peace in the city.