AI To Speed Up FIR Registration In Pune: Pilot Begins At Baner Police Station

Baner Police Station (Pune City Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pune: The Pune Police have started testing an AI-based FIR registration system at Baner Police Station (under the Pune City Police Commissionerate) to make the complaint process faster and easier for citizens.

The system is in the pilot stage and aims to reduce delays and human errors seen in the traditional FIR process. Officials said the new technology will simplify how complaints are recorded and processed.

Earlier, complainants had to fill out forms and interact with multiple officers, which often took time. With the new system, AI helps identify the nature of the complaint and suggests relevant legal sections. It also prepares a draft FIR based on the details given by the citizen.

Police officers then review the draft before final registration. After approval, the FIR is registered, and a crime number is given immediately to the complainant, ensuring faster service and better transparency.

The system also includes a voice-to-text feature. Citizens can speak their complaints, which are converted into written form. This will help people who find it difficult to write or explain their issue on paper.

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‘Goal Is To Reduce Time’

Senior Police Inspector Chandrashekhar Jadhav said the goal is to reduce the time taken to register a crime. At present, the process takes two to three hours. With AI, it may come down to 20 to 30 minutes.

Officials added that the system will save time for police staff and allow them to focus more on investigation and law and order. In the future, the technology may also be used for crime analysis, database work, and report preparation.

If the pilot project is successful, similar AI-based systems may be introduced across the state, making policing more modern and citizen-friendly.