Pune: Shop Owner Arrested For Recording Woman In Changing Room In Kamshet

Pune Crime Diary | Representational Image | File

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A shop owner from the Kamshet area in Maval tehsil of Pune District has been arrested for allegedly recording a woman while she was changing clothes inside his shop, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Mukesh Mutha, owner of Mukesh Fancy Corner in Kamshet, Maval Tehsil. A case has been registered at Kamshet Police Station (under the Pune Rural Police Force) under sections 77 and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to police, the incident took place on March 16 between 2:30 pm and 3:00 pm at the shop. Mutha allegedly asked the victim to go to the store room to change clothes. Police said he was aware that a CCTV camera was installed inside the room.

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It is alleged that he intentionally recorded the woman while she was changing. The act is said to have outraged her modesty and caused intimidation.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under Sections 77 and 352 of the BNS for voyeurism (punishing anyone who watches or captures a woman’s image in a private act without her consent or disseminates such images) and intentional insult. The investigation is being led by PSI Losarwar of the Kamshet Police Station.

Police said the accused has been arrested and was produced before a court in Vadgaon Maval. Further investigation is ongoing.