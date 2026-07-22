 VIDEO: Heavy Rain Brings Pune Traffic To A Crawl; Ambulances Stuck In Ramtekadi-Fatima Nagar Gridlock
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VIDEO: Heavy Rain Brings Pune Traffic To A Crawl; Ambulances Stuck In Ramtekadi-Fatima Nagar Gridlock

Apart from Hadapsar, major traffic snarls were reported from Bibwewadi, Kondhwa and several other parts of the city as waterlogging, slow-moving vehicles and increased traffic volume disrupted normal movement

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Wednesday, July 22, 2026, 02:33 PM IST
VIDEO: Heavy Rain Brings Pune Traffic To A Crawl; Ambulances Stuck In Ramtekadi-Fatima Nagar Gridlock
VIDEO: Heavy Rain Brings Pune Traffic To A Crawl; Ambulances Stuck In Ramtekadi-Fatima Nagar Gridlock | Video Screengrab

Continuous rainfall brought traffic to a near standstill across several parts of Pune on Tuesday and Wednesday, leaving thousands of commuters stranded for hours. One of the worst-hit stretches was the Ramtekadi–Fatima Nagar stretch in Hadapsar, where a massive traffic jam extended for nearly two kilometres. An ambulance was also seen trapped in the gridlock, highlighting the severity of the congestion and raising concerns over emergency response during peak traffic hours.

Apart from Hadapsar, major traffic snarls were reported from Bibwewadi, Kondhwa and several other parts of the city as waterlogging, slow-moving vehicles and increased traffic volume disrupted normal movement. Office-goers, students and daily commuters were forced to spend more than an hour covering a distance of barely two kilometres.

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Motorists said the situation worsened due to continuous rain, poor drainage at several locations and bottlenecks at key junctions. Vehicles crawled through the roads while traffic police struggled to regulate the heavy flow amid persistent showers.

"The stretch from Ramtekadi to Fatima Nagar usually takes around 10 to 15 minutes, but today it took me more than an hour. The worst part was seeing an ambulance stuck with no space for vehicles to give way," said commuter Rohit Patil.

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Another commuter, Priya Deshmukh, said, "The rain is understandable, but recurring traffic chaos during every spell of heavy showers has become frustrating. Authorities need better traffic management and proper drainage to prevent such situations."

Commuters urged the civic administration and traffic police to improve monsoon preparedness, clear waterlogged stretches promptly and ensure smooth movement of emergency vehicles during traffic congestion.

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