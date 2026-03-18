VIDEO: Hailstorm Batters Latur District, Damages Standing & Harvested Rabi Crops

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Several parts of Latur district, including the city and surrounding areas, were hit by a sudden hailstorm accompanied by thunder and gusty winds on Tuesday, causing extensive damage to standing as well as harvested rabi crops. The unseasonal weather has dealt a severe blow to farmers, wiping out produce just ahead of harvest.

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The district is currently in the peak harvesting phase of rabi crops such as wheat, gram and jowar. In addition, orchards of mango, watermelon, muskmelon, banana and various vegetables are spread across farmlands. Over the past few days, temperatures had risen significantly, and the Meteorological Department had already issued a warning of possible rainfall between March 15 and 17. However, the intensity of the hailstorm exceeded expectations.

On Tuesday evening, several areas witnessed heavy rainfall along with hailstones. In Latur city, a severe hailstorm struck around 7:15 pm. In Deoni tehsil, villages including Walandi, Asola, Pandharpur, Neknal and Gurdhal reported hailstones weighing between 25 to 50 grams, causing significant crop damage.

Similarly, parts of Ausa tehsil, such as Aalmala and Hipperga, experienced hail accompanied by lightning, while Nilanga tehsil, covering Sarwadi, Mudgad, Ekoji and Hadoli also reported hailstorms during the afternoon. The sudden weather shift has adversely affected crops like wheat, gram, jowar, and mango orchards.

In Udgir and Jalkot tehsils, hailstorms lashed several villages including Dongarshelki, Ekurka, Ismalpur, and Kallur, creating panic among residents. Hail fell continuously for nearly 30 to 45 minutes, covering roads, fields, and rooftops. Strong winds further flattened crops, leading to fears of heavy yield losses.

The hailstorm also disrupted ongoing religious events in several villages, where gatherings had to be abruptly halted due to the sudden downpour.

In Deoni tehsil, the damage was particularly severe, with standing crops such as gram, wheat, safflower, jowar, and tur being badly affected. Strong winds accompanying the hailstorm caused to fall, drastically reducing expected yields. Reports also indicate losses to poultry farming, including damage to eggs.

Farmers across the district are in distress, as the twin impact of unseasonal rain and hailstorms has caused large-scale agricultural losses. They have demanded immediate crop damage assessment (panchnama) by the revenue department and compensation from the government.

With fears of further rainfall lingering into the night, anxiety remains high among farmers already grappling with the impact of natural calamity.