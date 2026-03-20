VIDEO: Godavari Water Reaches Jackwell In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar After Major Effort | Video Screengrabs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) finally succeeded in bringing water from the Godavari River to the Jackwell established in the river on Thursday at around 4.40 pm.

Municipal Commissioner G Sreekanth himself entered the well and drank water from the Jackwell, thanking the Godavari River. The water will be stored for some time in the Jackwell and later will be released towards Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar through the 38 km-long pipeline.

The court had granted permission two days back to initiate the work of bringing water to the Jackwell on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. The water was to be taken inside the Jackwell through the siphon system at 11 am on Thursday. However, the work took around six hours due to some technical difficulties. The water started entering the Jackwell at around 4.40 pm. Sreekanth was in the 34-metre-deep Jackwell in the Jayakwadi dam. He drank the water as soon as it entered the well. He congratulated the officers and employees on the grand success. MJP’s Chief Engineer Manisha Palande conducted the Jal Puja.

Water was collected to around the 4.50-metre level, and some water will also be taken on Friday. Leakages at various stages will be checked, and the water will be stored in the Jackwell for the next two to three days. After confirming that there are no leakages anywhere, testing of the pump will be initiated, and the water pipeline will be cleaned, Sreekanth said.

Sreekanth, Palande, GVR Company’s Chief Manager Mahendra Guglothu, Khalil Khan, and other officers and employees were present at the Jackwell from 3 am on Thursday.

Stages of the scheme

2019 – Rs 1,680 crore new pipeline scheme announced

2020 – Stone laid by then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

2021 – Contract with GVPR Company

2022 – Jackwell work design sanctioned

2024 – Court grants permission for blasting in Nathsagar; PCC for Jackwell work begins

2026 – Work of first phase of Jackwell completed