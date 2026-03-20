Pune Sees Protests Against Ashok Kharat; Calls For Rupali Chakankar’s Resignation Grow | Sourced

Pune: Protests against Ashok Kharat have intensified in Pune after his arrest in a case of alleged sexual exploitation, blackmail, and illegal wealth. Activists from the Gulabo Gang held a “jode maro” (hit with a shoe) protest and demanded strict action.

NCP leader Sangeeta Tiwari led the protest. She demanded that Rupali Chakankar be removed from her post as the Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women. Tiwari alleged that Chakankar was seen supporting Kharat and had tried to cover up for him as well in the past.

Tiwari said if Chakankar does not resign, they will protest outside the Chief Minister’s office. She said the aim of the protest is to get justice for women and ensure their safety as well as demanded strict action against Kharat and anyone who supported him. She said if people in key positions support such accused persons, women in the state will not feel safe.

Kharat had claimed to predict the future using numerology. Police said many high-ranking people from Maharashtra and other states used to visit him. This helped him gain influence, control and blackmail people as well as take advantage of them.

Investigators said he used this influence to build wealth worth crores. At the same time, several illegal and inappropriate activities are now coming to light.

During the protest, activists raised slogans and demanded accountability. They used strong and creative slogans. Some protesters compared the case to that of Jeffrey Epstein, saying the nature of the alleged crimes is equally serious.

The issue has now taken a political turn. Pressure is increasing on authorities as the investigation continues.