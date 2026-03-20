Pune Police Declares No-Fly Zone Ahead Of Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan’s Visit To Uruli Kanchan Ashram | Sourced

Pune: The Pune city police have declared a no-fly zone across the city on Sunday, March 22, during the visit of Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan. The move has been implemented as a security measure.

According to the schedule, the Vice-President will visit the Nisargopchar Ashram in Uruli Kanchan. Police said he will arrive at the technical airport in Lohegaon by flight and then travel to the ashram by road. After attending the programme, he will return to the airport and fly back to Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Masal, who also handles the special branch, issued a press release about the visit and security arrangements.

The police have imposed a 24-hour no-fly zone within Pune city limits on March 22 under Section 24 of the Drone Rules, 2021. This step has been taken to prevent the use of drones during the VIP visit.

Officials said that drones are often used by organisers or participants to record such events. To avoid any security risk, flying drones for photography or video recording will not be allowed during this period.

The police have warned that strict action will be taken against anyone who violates the order.

The ashram being visited is run by the Nisargopchar Gramsudhar Trust, which was founded by Mahatma Gandhi on April 1, 1946.