'Pay By Meter Or Cancel': Ola, Uber, Rapido Auto Drivers Harass Pune Commuters | Pexels

Commuters booking rides through app-based services like Ola, Uber and Rapido are increasingly facing harassment from auto-rickshaw drivers who refuse to accept the pre-fixed fare shown on the app and instead insist on charging passengers by the meter.

Several passengers highlighted that despite confirming the ride through the app, drivers either argue over the fare or outright refuse to start the trip unless passengers agree to pay extra or switch to meter-based billing. The issue has left many stranded or forced to cancel rides, especially during peak hours.

Ramesh Wanjale, a regular commuter from Kothrud, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "I booked an auto through the app because the fare was reasonable, but the driver refused to go unless I agreed to pay by meter. When I refused, he asked me to cancel the ride."

Another passenger, Kartik Mishra, who works in an IT company at Viman Nagar, shared a similar experience, saying, "What is the point of booking through an app if drivers do not follow the fare shown? We end up wasting time and still have to pay more."

Anjali Waghmare, another regular commuter, highlighted that the officials of the RTO should also take a random ride by booking through private apps. "Then they will understand the issue and situation," she added.

Daily commuters say the problem has become routine, adding to frustration amid rising temperatures and busy schedules. Many have urged authorities to take strict action against drivers who violate app-based fare rules and inconvenience passengers.

Meanwhile, Swapnil Bhosle, Deputy RTO, said, "Action is being taken against such defaulters and will continue further. We request commuters to report such incidents on a dedicated website and toll-free number, and accordingly, action will be taken."