VIDEO: Fire Engulfs Apartment On Wagholi-Kesnand Road In Pune | Video Screengrab

A major fire broke out in an apartment situated on the seventh floor of the 12-storey Konark Orchid, located on Wagholi-Kesnand Road on Saturday.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority's (PMRDA) fire brigade officials swiftly arrived at the scene with their firefighting vehicles.

Their prompt response and efficient efforts led to the successful containment of the fire. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Watch Video:

