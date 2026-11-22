VIDEO: FDA, Pune Crime Branch Seize Banned Flavoured Tobacco Worth ₹11.15 Lakh In Loni Kalbhor | Sourced

Pune: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pune Division, in a joint operation with the Anti-Robbery and Vehicle Theft Squad-II of the Pune City Crime Branch, raided an illegal manufacturing unit producing banned flavoured tobacco in Kadamwakvasti, Loni Kalbhor, in the early hours of Sunday. The authorities seized tobacco products and other materials worth ₹11,15,700.

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The raid was conducted at around 2.15am at a tin shed on agricultural land opposite Invora English School, Gaikwad Vasti, Kadamwakvasti, Loni Kalbhor, in Haveli taluka. The premises were allegedly being used as a manufacturing unit and warehouse for producing and storing flavoured tobacco prohibited by the Maharashtra Government.

According to the FDA, the administration had received confidential information about the illegal manufacturing activities. Following the tip-off, officials kept the premises under surveillance for nearly a month before confirming the information and conducting the joint operation.

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During the raid, the team seized 484 packets of ‘M’ brand flavoured tobacco valued at ₹2,90,400 and 18 kg of loose chewing tobacco worth ₹3,60,000. The total value of the seized banned tobacco stock was ₹6,50,400.

The authorities also seized a white Maruti Celerio car valued at ₹3.5 lakh, a flavoured tobacco packaging machine worth ₹1 lakh and packaging materials valued at ₹15,300. Samples of rose water found at the premises were also collected for testing.

The total value of the seized material, including the tobacco stock, vehicle, machinery and packaging materials, was estimated at ₹11,15,700.

The illegal manufacturing unit and warehouse have been sealed. Rohit Durgaprasad Gupta, who was present at the premises, was taken into police custody.

The authorities have initiated the process of registering a case against him at Loni Kalbhor Police Station under relevant provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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