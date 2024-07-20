VIDEO: Driver Charred To Death After Tempo Collides With Truck, Catches Fire On Mumbai-Pune Expressway |

A tempo driver was burnt alive as his vehicle laden with chickens caught fire after hitting a truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

According to the police, the accident occurred at Borghat in Khopoli around 4am.

The tempo laden with chickens, heading towards Mumbai, dashed into a truck in front of it and caught fire, an official said.

The driver was trapped and was charred to death, he said.

Police and rescue teams cut through metal to extricate the driver's body, the official said.

One person was injured in the incident and was rushed to a hospital, he said.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, and a probe is on, he added.