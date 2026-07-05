VIDEO: Compound Wall Collapses Onto Parking Shed At Samruddhi Lake Society On Jambhulwadi Road In Pune; 14 Vehicles Damaged | Video Screengrab

At least 14 vehicles, including seven four-wheelers and seven two-wheelers, were damaged after a compound wall collapsed onto a parking shed at a housing society in Pune in the wee hours of Sunday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to the information received, the compound wall of Samruddhi Lake Society on Jambhulwadi Road collapsed onto a parking shed following incessant heavy rainfall. The incident took place at around 3.24am.

After receiving the alert, teams from the Katraj and Sinhagad fire stations rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

With the assistance of fabrication workers, firefighters used angle grinders to cut through the fallen iron framework and remove the damaged metal sheets.

While no injuries were reported, seven four-wheelers and an equal number of two-wheelers trapped beneath the collapsed structure were damaged.

Meanwhile, the Pune Traffic Police have appealed to residents to avoid unnecessary travel during the evening peak hours. Officials have warned that roads are expected to witness heavy congestion between 5pm and 8pm due to persistent rainfall and increased traffic.

Several major roads are experiencing severe traffic jams. These include Tilak Road from Alka Chowk to Swargate, Shastri Road from Alka Chowk to Dandekar Bridge, Shivaji Road near Swargate, J.M. Road between Modern College and Khandoji Baba Chowk, FC Road from Goodluck Chowk to Dnyaneshwar Paduka Chowk, Karve Road-Paud Road, Senapati Bapat Road, Solapur Road, and Satara Road from Market Yard to Katraj Naka.

Traffic also moves slowly around Pune Railway Station, Alankar Chowk, Council Hall Chowk, Wadia College Chowk, and the Bund Garden area.