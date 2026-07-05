Pune Murder Case: Ketan Agarwal's Grandfather Dies 16 Days After His Death Amid Ongoing Probe

The Agarwal family, already reeling from the alleged murder of 26-year-old Ketan Agarwal, has been struck by another tragedy. Devichand Agarwal, Ketan's grandfather, passed away on Saturday, July 4, nearly 16 days after his grandson's death, reportedly after suffering a cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Pune.

According to News 18 Hindi reports, the 71-year-old had been admitted to the ICU after his health deteriorated in the days following Ketan's death. Family members said he had been deeply distressed by the loss and had publicly demanded strict punishment for those responsible.

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Grandfather had sought justice for Ketan

Devichand Agarwal had emerged as one of the family's strongest voices after Ketan's death, urging authorities to ensure the accused faced the strictest legal action. His death marks the second major loss for the family in just over two weeks.

The elderly businessman was reportedly undergoing treatment at Jupiter Hospital in Pune when he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Ketan Agarwal's death: From accident to alleged murder

Ketan Agarwal, a 26-year-old realtor from a prominent Pune business family, died on June 18 after falling into a gorge while trekking at Lohagad Fort near Pune with his fiancée, Siya Goyal.

The incident was initially believed to be an accidental fall. However, the investigation soon took a dramatic turn after police alleged that Ketan had been murdered as part of a pre-planned conspiracy.

Police arrested Siya Goyal (20) and her alleged boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary (22), on June 23. Both have been charged with murder and criminal conspiracy.

Police allege murder was planned in advance

Investigators claim Siya was unwilling to marry Ketan due to family pressure and was in a relationship with Chetan. According to the police, the two allegedly conspired to kill Ketan rather than call off the engagement.

The alleged conspiracy involved scouting Lohagad Fort in advance, identifying a secluded location, and rehearsing the plan before the day of the incident.

Police have cited multiple pieces of evidence collected during the investigation, including

More than 4,400 phone calls exchanged between Siya and Chetan.

Deleted chats and digital evidence recovered through forensic analysis.

CCTV footage and other electronic evidence.

Financial transactions between the accused.

Crime scene recreations conducted at Lohagad Fort.

Recovery of clothing and other items allegedly linked to the crime.

Investigators also alleged that Chetan travelled nearly 90 kilometres on a scooter to reach the fort on the day of the incident.

Investigation continues

The case remains under investigation, with police continuing to examine digital evidence, forensic reports and witness statements. Lohagad Fort was temporarily closed to facilitate crime scene reconstruction, while Siya has reportedly consented to undergo a polygraph test.

Both Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary have denied the allegations through their lawyers. The charges against them are yet to be tested in court.