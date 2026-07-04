Pune: SPPU Students Protest Hostel Eviction Ahead Of NET-SET Exams, Allege Administrative Apathy

SPPU Students Protest Hostel Eviction Ahead Of NET-SET Exams, Allege Administrative Apathy | Sourced

Pune: Students residing in Hostel No. 9 and several other hostels at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) staged a protest on Saturday against the university administration's decision to ask them to vacate their rooms ahead of the NET-SET examinations.

Braving heavy rain, the students gathered outside the vice-chancellor's office and held a sit-in protest, demanding that the eviction process be suspended until the examinations are over. They claimed the decision has disrupted their preparation and caused mental stress at a crucial time.

According to the protesters, the university has directed residents of Hostel No. 9 and other hostels to vacate their rooms despite the examinations being just around the corner. They said being forced to leave during the monsoon and in the middle of exam preparations would severely affect their studies.

The students further alleged that they had been waiting outside the Vice-Chancellor's office for more than an hour, but no senior university official came forward to meet them or listen to their concerns.

Accusing the administration of being insensitive to students' issues, the protesters urged the university to reconsider its decision and initiate a dialogue. They demanded that hostel residents be allowed to stay until the completion of the NET-SET examinations.

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There was no immediate response from the Savitribai Phule Pune University administration regarding the students' allegations.