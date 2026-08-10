VIDEO: Chakan’s Industrial Growth Fuels Traffic Woes, Hits Daily Commuters And Workers | FPJ Photo

Pune: Chakan has emerged as one of the major industrial hubs in the Pune region, attracting thousands of workers and a steady flow of heavy and commercial vehicles every day. However, the rapid growth of industrial activity has also brought a serious traffic problem, with several key roads and junctions witnessing prolonged congestion during peak hours.

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For daily-wage workers, mini-loader drivers and commuters travelling to and from the Chakan industrial belt, traffic snarls are not merely an inconvenience but are directly affecting their earnings, fuel expenses and working hours.

Several stretches, including Talawade Chowk, the Alandi Phata-Kurli road, Godown Chowk in Moshi, Nighoje and the HP Chowk-Chakan Chowk stretch, have been witnessing heavy traffic movement. The road connecting Nigdi towards Chakan MIDC, followed by Ganesh Nagar and areas near the Jyotiba Temple, is also frequently packed with vehicles.

Anand More, a mini-loader driver, told The Free Press Journal, “Heavy vehicle drivers often park their vehicles in no-parking zones and leave them there. This blocks the road and becomes one of the major reasons for traffic jams in these areas. We depend on daily wages, so every hour spent stuck in traffic directly affects our earnings.”

He added that rising fuel expenses are another concern for drivers who are already struggling with limited earnings. “Online delivery and transport platforms offer very limited rates. When we spend extra time and fuel because of traffic, there is hardly any profit left,” More said.

Dinesh Kulkarni, a resident of Chakan, said the increasing number of industries has significantly increased vehicle movement in the area.

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“I run a grocery business in Pune, and managing my time has become extremely difficult. There are so many companies in and around Chakan, which has led to a sharp increase in vehicle movement. The authorities need to understand the situation and come up with a proper traffic management solution,” Kulkarni said.

Commuters said traffic congestion is particularly troublesome during morning and evening peak hours, when employees, commercial vehicles, mini-loaders and heavy trucks use the same roads.

“Even a short distance can take a long time during peak hours. We are forced to leave much earlier just to reach our destination on time,” said Vikram Dhanawate, a commuter from the Chakan area.

Kaivalya Kshirsagar, another local resident, said, “The roads are designed to handle the present volume of traffic, but waterlogging and the poor condition of service roads also contribute to traffic jams. Parking of heavy vehicles on busy stretches further reduces the usable road space and worsens the situation.”

Residents and transport workers have urged the traffic police and civic authorities to conduct regular enforcement against illegal parking, regulate heavy-vehicle movement and identify permanent measures to ease congestion.

With Chakan continuing to expand as an industrial destination, commuters fear that without immediate traffic management measures, congestion on its roads will only intensify, increasing travel time, fuel consumption and financial losses for those dependent on the roads for their livelihood.