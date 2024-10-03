VIDEO: Pune Builder Arrested After Assaulting Residents with Bat and Stick |

In recent days, Pune, the cultural capital of the state, has seen a significant rise in crime, with large-scale incidents of hooliganism and intimidation by the Koyta gang. In a similar vein, another shocking incident came to light on Wednesday when a builder in Sus, Pune, allegedly assaulted residents with a stick and bat, while also verbally abusing them in front of women residents.

A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media. Preliminary information suggests the incident stemmed from an ongoing land dispute.

Builder Yashwant Nimhan, at the center of the controversy, has been arrested by the Hinjewadi police for assault and using obscene language. Residents of Teerth Towers in Sus have filed a case against him.

Teerth Developers, the builder responsible for Teerth Towers, allegedly promised residents several amenities, including a golf court and an internal road, when selling the homes. However, over time, Nimhan laid claim to the golf court and internal road, leading residents to accuse Teerth Developers and Nimhan of an illegal nexus. This dispute has been ongoing for five years and is currently in court. Residents allege that Nimhan occasionally causes disturbances outside Teerth Towers, with the October 2 altercation being one such incident.

Nimhan’s construction site is adjacent to Teerth Towers, and the court is still determining ownership of the private road. On the day of the incident, Nimhan arrived at the site with a JCB. When Teerth Towers residents confronted him, an argument ensued, during which Nimhan assaulted some residents and verbally abused them. The Hinjewadi police were informed, and upon their arrival, the situation calmed down. Before police took Nimhan into custody, residents demanded his car be searched, where wooden sticks and bats were found.

Nimhan’s aggressive behavior and use of obscene language in front of women residents were captured on video, which has now gone viral on social media.

Supriya Sule slams govt

After the incident went viral on social media, NCP MP Supriya Sule criticised the deteriorating law and order situation in Pune, stating, "The question is whether there is no rule of law left in the city of Pune. In the Baner area, there are reports of a builder abusing women and attacking civilians. The builder's men arrived armed with sticks and bats. This incident highlights the plight of law and order in the state. Where citizens of Pune once felt secure in their right to live in peace, 'Gundaraj' now prevails. This situation is very serious. The Chief Minister must take immediate notice and order appropriate action."