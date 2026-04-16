VIDEO: ABVP Protests At Pune's Swargate Over 'O Re Bandook Wale' Dance 'Glorifying' Maoist Madvi Hidma | Sourced

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest on Thursday after a controversy erupted in the Vishrantwadi area of Pune, following a video showing students dancing to the song “O Re Bandook Wala” during a cultural programme at a government hostel that went viral on social media, allegedly linking the act to support for Maoist leader Madvi Hidma.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Opposing the celebration over the song, ABVP staged a protest and demanded action against the accused.

Amid the growing outrage, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest at Swargate Chowk, strongly condemning the incident and demanding strict action against those allegedly promoting anti-national sentiments.

Read Also Pune Municipal Corporation Approves Rent Concession For Post Offices In Civic Buildings To Support...

During the protest, ABVP activists attempted to burn an effigy symbolising Madvi Hidma. However, police intervened to prevent the act, leading to a brief scuffle between protesters and police personnel. The situation escalated for some time, creating tension in the Swargate area and causing concern among commuters and local residents.

Police later brought the situation under control, and security was tightened in the area to avoid further escalation.

Authorities confirmed that further investigation into the case is underway. The incident has sparked a wider debate in Pune’s academic and social circles over the boundaries of expression and the response to sensitive issues.

Following the incident, police registered a case against two students involved in the performance, intensifying reactions across the city.