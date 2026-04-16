Pune: Man Fractures Wife's Nose With Punch After Dispute Over Flat Sale In Kothrud, Booked | Canva AI

A man has been booked by Kothrud Police in Pune for allegedly assaulting his wife after she refused to sign documents for the sale of their jointly owned flat in the Warje area.

According to police officials, the incident took place on the morning of April 15 at around 8:45am at the couple’s residence in Kothrud. The complainant, a 45-year-old woman, has filed a case against her husband, identified as 47-year-old Pramod Basavaraj Handigund.

Police said the couple jointly owns a flat located in the Warje area. A dispute arose between them regarding the sale of the property. The woman reportedly refused to sign any documents related to the transaction, leading to a heated argument.

During the altercation, the accused allegedly abused his wife verbally and, in a fit of anger, punched her on the nose with his fist. The impact caused a severe injury, resulting in a fracture of her nasal bone. She also began bleeding from the nose following the assault.

Based on the complaint, Kothrud Police have registered a case against the accused.

Sandeep Deshmane, Senior Police Inspector of Kothrud Police Station, said the accused has been booked after he assaulted his wife. The dispute arose over the property. The matter is under further investigation.